CapWealth Advisors LLC Sells 12,329 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

CapWealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,329 shares during the quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $4,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIL. BNP Paribas bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIL opened at $91.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.60. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52 week low of $91.29 and a 52 week high of $91.83.

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

