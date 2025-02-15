CapWealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

CapWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,125 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 346,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,567,000 after acquiring an additional 45,172 shares in the last quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at $1,297,000. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 7,586,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $148,621,000 after buying an additional 293,088 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 242,042 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after buying an additional 57,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 435.5% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 68,724 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 55,890 shares in the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.18.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

ET opened at $19.98 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $14.09 and a 1 year high of $21.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 94.85%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

