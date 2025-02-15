Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF) Short Interest Up 67.9% in January

Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 113,300 shares, a growth of 67.9% from the January 15th total of 67,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 150,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Joan Y. Mccabe bought 18,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.02 per share, for a total transaction of $144,993.58. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,471.16. This trade represents a 147.24 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carlyle Credit Income Fund
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlyle Credit Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carlyle Credit Income Fund by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 125,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 26,224 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlyle Credit Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlyle Credit Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Sabal Trust CO bought a new stake in Carlyle Credit Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $1,726,000.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Carlyle Credit Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:CCIF traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.86. The company had a trading volume of 129,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,294. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.17. Carlyle Credit Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $8.80.
Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share.
Carlyle Credit Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th.
About Carlyle Credit Income Fund
Carlyle Credit Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Vertical Capital Asset Management, LLC. The fund is co – managed by Behringer Advisors, LLC. The Fund invests mainly in fixed-income securities. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
