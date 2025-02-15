Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2,942.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $50.19 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.49 and a fifty-two week high of $51.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.52.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1317 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

