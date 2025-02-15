Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 747.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 230.4% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.96, for a total value of $1,610,800.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 512,006 shares in the company, valued at $59,372,215.76. This trade represents a 2.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $31,927,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,002.40. The trade was a 99.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,346,976 shares of company stock worth $642,660,729. 12.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on PLTR shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Argus downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.44.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $119.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.71. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $20.33 and a one year high of $120.67. The stock has a market cap of $271.45 billion, a PE ratio of 627.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 2.81.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

