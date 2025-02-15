Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Sells 519 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 239.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Prologis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Prologis from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.78.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $120.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.53 and a 200-day moving average of $118.17. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.82 and a 1-year high of $135.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $111.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.10.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.00%.

Insider Transactions at Prologis

In related news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 10,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total value of $1,305,783.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,188.98. This represents a 57.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

