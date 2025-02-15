CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.12, Zacks reports. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 2.79%. CBRE Group updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.800-6.100 EPS.

CBRE stock opened at $143.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $136.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.59. CBRE Group has a 52-week low of $84.24 and a 52-week high of $147.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.27 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded CBRE Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CBRE Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on CBRE Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on CBRE Group from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.33.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

