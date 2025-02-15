CC Japan Income & Growth (LON:CCJI) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of CC Japan Income & Growth (LON:CCJI – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 187.55 ($2.36) and traded as high as GBX 188.15 ($2.37). CC Japan Income & Growth shares last traded at GBX 186.94 ($2.35), with a volume of 286,574 shares trading hands.

CC Japan Income & Growth Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £251.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 187.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 185.92.

CC Japan Income & Growth (LON:CCJI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported GBX 5.32 ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. CC Japan Income & Growth had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 95.50%.

CC Japan Income & Growth Increases Dividend

CC Japan Income & Growth Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.85 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from CC Japan Income & Growth’s previous dividend of $1.60. CC Japan Income & Growth’s dividend payout ratio is 11.06%.

The investment objective of the Company is to provide Shareholders with dividend income combined with capital growth, mainly through investment in equities listed or quoted in Japan.

