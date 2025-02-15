Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $140.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.04 million. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 17.48%.
Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:CPAC traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.86. 3,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,349. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. has a 52 week low of $5.08 and a 52 week high of $6.65. The firm has a market cap of $496.75 million, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.63.
About Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Roblox’s Big Dip: A Chance to Get in on the Vaunted Gaming Stock?
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- 3 Dividend ETFs to Capitalize on the Slide in Chip Stocks
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Is Chevron Stock Primed for Growth After Profit-Boosting News?
Receive News & Ratings for Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.