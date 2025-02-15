Center for Financial Planning Inc. Acquires 145 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 273.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 499,668.1% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,772,785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,268,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771,830 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 89,137.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,185,067 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,059,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,739 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 216.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,367,875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,206,178,000 after purchasing an additional 935,848 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 24.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,169,531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,834,797,000 after purchasing an additional 615,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 9.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,606,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,014,302,000 after purchasing an additional 502,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $985.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.31, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,073.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $969.70. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $637.99 and a 52-week high of $1,198.09.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.97%. Analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 29th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 12,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $997.67, for a total transaction of $12,242,408.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,588,953.65. The trade was a 82.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 81 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,016.54, for a total value of $82,339.74. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,956,183.22. This trade represents a 1.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,257 shares of company stock worth $23,579,376. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on NOW. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays raised their price target on ServiceNow from $980.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,210.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,129.72.

Get Our Latest Report on ServiceNow

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.