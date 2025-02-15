Center for Financial Planning Inc. Buys 459 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,027 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Creative Planning grew its stake in TJX Companies by 5.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 323,654 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $38,042,000 after purchasing an additional 16,883 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 3,608 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 7,947 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 20,766 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies stock opened at $124.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.19. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.35 and a 52 week high of $128.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.20 and a 200-day moving average of $119.03.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. TJX Companies's revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

TJX has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.53.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

