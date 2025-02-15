Center for Financial Planning Inc. Buys 622 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 207.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 622 shares during the quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FHLC. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,444,000. Centerline Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $8,119,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 6,003.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 113,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,330,000 after purchasing an additional 111,237 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 462.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 88,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,419,000 after purchasing an additional 72,481 shares during the period. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,659,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF stock opened at $68.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.55 and a 200-day moving average of $70.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.59. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 1-year low of $64.72 and a 1-year high of $74.48.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.