Center for Financial Planning Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 182.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $80,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $118.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $110.11 and a 1 year high of $126.80.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Further Reading

