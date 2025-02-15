Center for Financial Planning Inc. Invests $78,000 in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Copart by 141.5% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Copart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Copart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Copart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in Copart by 1,737.1% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Diane M. Morefield sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $1,740,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,200. This represents a 60.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 251,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $16,038,273.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 14,436,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,907,971.03. This represents a 1.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 650,213 shares of company stock worth $39,199,813. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Copart from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

View Our Latest Report on Copart

Copart Stock Performance

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $59.39 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.05 and a fifty-two week high of $64.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.41. The stock has a market cap of $57.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.82 and a beta of 1.33.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Copart had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 31.92%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.