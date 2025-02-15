Center for Financial Planning Inc. Sells 90 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VBK. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 68.4% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of VBK stock opened at $290.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $289.07 and its 200 day moving average is $275.84. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $233.00 and a 52-week high of $304.59.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

