Centerra Gold (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Centerra Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAGDF – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.01 and traded as high as $6.67. Centerra Gold shares last traded at $6.61, with a volume of 868,991 shares changing hands.
Centerra Gold Stock Down 0.8 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.53.
Centerra Gold Company Profile
Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.
