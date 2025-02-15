Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
NYSE:CPF opened at $29.54 on Thursday. Central Pacific Financial has a 12-month low of $18.19 and a 12-month high of $33.25. The firm has a market cap of $799.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 12.03%. Research analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.
Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, savings and time deposits, cash management and digital banking, trust, and retail brokerage services, as well as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.
