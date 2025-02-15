Chardan Capital Has Lowered Expectations for CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Stock Price

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Chardan Capital from $94.00 to $84.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 68.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CRSP. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.50.

NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $49.72 on Thursday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $36.52 and a fifty-two week high of $91.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.17.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.71. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 118.13% and a negative return on equity of 12.15%. On average, research analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -5.08 EPS for the current year.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 15,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $826,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,002,854. The trade was a 7.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

