Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Lowers Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,348 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.05% of Capital One Financial worth $36,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.3% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 146,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,976,000 after purchasing an additional 7,331 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 430,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,482,000 after purchasing an additional 17,825 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 46,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.1% in the third quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $1,649,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COF. HSBC raised Capital One Financial from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $229.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Hsbc Global Res raised Capital One Financial from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.31.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $202.25 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $128.23 and a one year high of $208.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $189.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.47.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.31. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $10.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.71%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

