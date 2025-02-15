Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 13,012 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 632,920 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 13,012 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Amphenol worth $43,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Amphenol by 352.1% during the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in Amphenol by 89.3% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Amphenol by 50.0% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amphenol Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $68.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.31. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $52.06 and a 12-month high of $79.39.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 34.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Amphenol from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. TD Cowen increased their price target on Amphenol from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Amphenol from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Amphenol from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.68.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

