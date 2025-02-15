Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 4,753 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,940 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 4,753 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Ross Stores worth $26,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 46,018 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,527 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,189,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisbourg Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisbourg Investments Inc. now owns 16,465 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Price Performance

Shares of ROST opened at $138.76 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.53 and a 1 year high of $163.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $45.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.88 and a 200-day moving average of $147.90.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.07. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.3675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective (down from $178.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.06.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

