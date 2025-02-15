Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) CEO Michael T. Andriole Sells 7,370 Shares of Stock

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Free Report) CEO Michael T. Andriole sold 7,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total transaction of $33,312.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 609,603 shares in the company, valued at $2,755,405.56. This represents a 1.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CMRX opened at $4.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.81. Chimerix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $4.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.92 million, a PE ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 0.35.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Chimerix by 154.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 817,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 496,823 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Chimerix by 66.8% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 344,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 138,098 shares during the last quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC purchased a new position in Chimerix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,626,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Chimerix by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 44,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 8,134 shares during the period. Finally, Diadema Partners LP purchased a new position in Chimerix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 45.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases. Its pipeline products include ONC201 a program that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for treating patients with H3 K27M-mutant diffuse glioma, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of rare neuroendocrine tumors; and ONC206, an imipridone, Dopamine Receptor D2 (DRD2) antagonist, and caseinolytic protease P (ClpP) agonist, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for adult and pediatric patients with primary central nervous system tumors.

