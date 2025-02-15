Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) CEO Michael T. Andriole Sells 7,370 Shares of Stock

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Free Report) CEO Michael T. Andriole sold 7,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total transaction of $33,312.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 609,603 shares in the company, valued at $2,755,405.56. This represents a 1.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Chimerix Stock Performance
CMRX opened at $4.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.81. Chimerix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $4.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.92 million, a PE ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 0.35.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chimerix
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Chimerix by 154.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 817,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 496,823 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Chimerix by 66.8% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 344,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 138,098 shares during the last quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC purchased a new position in Chimerix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,626,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Chimerix by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 44,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 8,134 shares during the period. Finally, Diadema Partners LP purchased a new position in Chimerix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 45.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Chimerix
Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases. Its pipeline products include ONC201 a program that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for treating patients with H3 K27M-mutant diffuse glioma, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of rare neuroendocrine tumors; and ONC206, an imipridone, Dopamine Receptor D2 (DRD2) antagonist, and caseinolytic protease P (ClpP) agonist, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for adult and pediatric patients with primary central nervous system tumors.
