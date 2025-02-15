Churchill China (LON:CHH) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Churchill China plc (LON:CHH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 550 ($6.92) and last traded at GBX 559 ($7.04), with a volume of 26763 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 570 ($7.17).

Churchill China Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 650.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 844.24. The company has a market cap of £62.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.96.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robin George Williams acquired 721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 774 ($9.74) per share, for a total transaction of £5,580.54 ($7,023.96). Insiders own 24.64% of the company’s stock.

About Churchill China

Churchill China plc manufactures and sells ceramic and related products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company provides plates, bowls, trays and boards, crates and carriers, stands and risers, cookware, counter serving ware, cups, mugs, saucers, beverage pots, jugs, chip mugs, dip pots and sauce dishes, lids, glassware, cutlery, utensils, and accessories, as well as raw materials for the ceramics industry.

