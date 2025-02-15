CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.92.

Several analysts have recently commented on CINT shares. Wedbush upgraded shares of CI&T to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of CI&T in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of CI&T from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of CI&T from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CI&T by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,448,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,747,000 after purchasing an additional 45,574 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in CI&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,036,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in CI&T by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 58,500 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in CI&T by 134.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 88,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 50,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in CI&T by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 15,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI&T stock opened at $7.24 on Friday. CI&T has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $8.04. The company has a market capitalization of $972.99 million, a P/E ratio of 55.69 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.70.

CI&T, Inc provides strategy, design and software engineering services to enable digital transformation. The firm’s solutions and services include Digital Strategy, Customer-Centric Design and Top-of-the-Line Software Engineering. The company was founded by Cesar Nivaldo Gon, Bruno Guiçardi Neto and Fernando Matt Borges Martins on June 7, 2021 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

