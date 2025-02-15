CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.92.
Several analysts have recently commented on CINT shares. Wedbush upgraded shares of CI&T to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of CI&T in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of CI&T from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of CI&T from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th.
Institutional Trading of CI&T
CI&T Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of CI&T stock opened at $7.24 on Friday. CI&T has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $8.04. The company has a market capitalization of $972.99 million, a P/E ratio of 55.69 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.70.
About CI&T
CI&T, Inc provides strategy, design and software engineering services to enable digital transformation. The firm’s solutions and services include Digital Strategy, Customer-Centric Design and Top-of-the-Line Software Engineering. The company was founded by Cesar Nivaldo Gon, Bruno Guiçardi Neto and Fernando Matt Borges Martins on June 7, 2021 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
