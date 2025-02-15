Citigroup Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Stock

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $96.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.58% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective (up previously from $89.00) on shares of Q2 in a report on Friday, January 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Q2 from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Q2 from $91.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Q2 from $76.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.13.

Get Q2 alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Q2

Q2 Stock Performance

Shares of QTWO stock opened at $91.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.06 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.12. Q2 has a 52 week low of $41.23 and a 52 week high of $112.82.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.30). Q2 had a negative net margin of 8.40% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Q2 will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Q2

In other Q2 news, President Kirk L. Coleman sold 8,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $907,254.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 340,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,135,718. This represents a 2.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Offerdahl sold 548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.95, for a total transaction of $57,512.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,392.95. This trade represents a 2.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,836 shares of company stock worth $3,061,035. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Q2

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QTWO. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 199.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 7,631 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 128,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,263,000 after purchasing an additional 19,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 7,878.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter.

Q2 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.