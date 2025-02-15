Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Stock Position Lowered by Quaero Capital S.A.

Quaero Capital S.A. lessened its position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 992 shares during the period. Quaero Capital S.A.’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.4% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 8.4% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 11.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 3.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CLH opened at $229.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.45. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.02 and a 52 week high of $267.11.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, Director Lauren States sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.06, for a total transaction of $75,478.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,534 shares in the company, valued at $3,071,582.04. This represents a 2.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.31, for a total value of $224,987.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,507,703.26. The trade was a 1.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,477 shares of company stock valued at $374,091. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $255.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Clean Harbors from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLH

Clean Harbors Profile

(Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.