Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Short Interest Up 74.5% in January

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a growth of 74.5% from the January 15th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GLV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.57. The stock had a trading volume of 22,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,368. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.13 and a fifty-two week high of $6.30.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.0526 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLV. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $328,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 43,351 shares in the last quarter.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

