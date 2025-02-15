Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Short Interest Up 74.5% in January

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a growth of 74.5% from the January 15th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GLV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.57. The stock had a trading volume of 22,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,368. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.13 and a fifty-two week high of $6.30.
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.0526 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.33%.
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
