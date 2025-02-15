Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,184 ($40.08) and last traded at GBX 3,148 ($39.62), with a volume of 8779979 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,970 ($37.38).

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,804.97 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,779.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.31, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of £13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.94.

In other news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 11,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,828 ($35.59) per share, with a total value of £328,726.72 ($413,752.95). Over the last three months, insiders purchased 12,113 shares of company stock valued at $34,224,214. 47.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola HBC is a growth-focused consumer packaged goods business and strategic bottling partner of The Coca-Cola Company. We open up moments that refresh us all, by creating value for our stakeholders and supporting the socio-economic development of the communities in which we operate. With a vision to be the leading 24/7 beverage partner, we offer drinks for all occasions around the clock and work together with our customers to serve 740 million consumers across a broad geographic footprint of 29 countries.

