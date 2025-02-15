Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Receives $67.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.83.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CBSH shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CBSH

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Commerce Bancshares

In other Commerce Bancshares news, SVP David L. Roller sold 890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total transaction of $64,320.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,684.23. This represents a 2.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO John W. Kemper sold 26,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total transaction of $1,752,105.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,929 shares in the company, valued at $14,258,583.12. This trade represents a 10.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,944 shares of company stock valued at $5,835,512. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CBSH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $86,327,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,675,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,991,000 after acquiring an additional 745,661 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,225,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,080,000 after acquiring an additional 642,401 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 7,407.2% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 362,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,556,000 after acquiring an additional 358,066 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,286,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,161,000 after acquiring an additional 310,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of CBSH stock opened at $65.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.26. Commerce Bancshares has a twelve month low of $47.89 and a twelve month high of $72.75.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $422.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.48 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 26.93%.

About Commerce Bancshares

(Get Free Report

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.