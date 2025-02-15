Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Sells 31 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lowered its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,522 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Tesla were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 14,979 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,049,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $620,000. Sovran Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $5,010,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 13,290 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 52,092 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $21,037,000 after buying an additional 10,370 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $195.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Tesla from $492.00 to $474.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Phillip Securities cut Tesla from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $326.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.54, for a total value of $35,254,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,903,716. The trade was a 94.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.43, for a total transaction of $2,481,010.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at $37,226,491.76. This trade represents a 6.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 523,386 shares of company stock valued at $195,995,200 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $355.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.43, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.34. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $406.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

