Community Investors Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIBN) Short Interest Update

Community Investors Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIBN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Community Investors Bancorp Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of CIBN opened at $17.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.95. Community Investors Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $25.00.
Community Investors Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CIBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Community Investors Bancorp Company Profile
Community Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a thrift holding company for First Federal Community Bank of Bucyrus that engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in northern Ohio. The company offers deposit accounts, including demand, NOW, checking, savings, money market, Christmas club, health savings, certificates of deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
