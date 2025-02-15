Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (LON:COD) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (LON:COD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 98.26 ($1.24) and last traded at GBX 97.36 ($1.23), with a volume of 265481 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 95.25 ($1.20).

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £47.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 88.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 83.83.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for the construction and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.