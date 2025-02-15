Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 205,800 shares, a decline of 51.7% from the January 15th total of 425,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,119,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS CFRUY opened at $20.36 on Friday. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $20.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.82 and a 200-day moving average of $15.38.
