Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 205,800 shares, a decline of 51.7% from the January 15th total of 425,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,119,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CFRUY opened at $20.36 on Friday. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $20.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.82 and a 200-day moving average of $15.38.

About Compagnie Financière Richemont

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Other segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products, precision timepieces, watches, writing instruments, clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

