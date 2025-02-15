Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Buys New Shares in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTI. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in TechnipFMC by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 8,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TechnipFMC Price Performance

Shares of TechnipFMC stock opened at $30.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.41. TechnipFMC plc has a 52 week low of $19.23 and a 52 week high of $33.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TechnipFMC declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on TechnipFMC from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.15.

TechnipFMC Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

