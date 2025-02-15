Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Has $222,000 Stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA decreased its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 37.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RPRX. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 1,006.9% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 362.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 187.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 377.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Royalty Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RPRX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Royalty Pharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Royalty Pharma Price Performance

NASDAQ RPRX opened at $32.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12-month low of $24.05 and a 12-month high of $32.89. The company has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.30 and its 200-day moving average is $27.74.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.16. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 50.53% and a return on equity of 24.65%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royalty Pharma Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is presently 43.52%.

Royalty Pharma Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

