Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Has $281,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 279.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 936 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,678,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,696,124,000 after buying an additional 191,742 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,729,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,486,498,000 after buying an additional 243,160 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,313,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $952,788,000 after buying an additional 1,446,443 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,878,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $856,843,000 after buying an additional 41,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,036,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $670,800,000 after buying an additional 55,800 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $225.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $226.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.12. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $191.34 and a 52 week high of $244.98.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

