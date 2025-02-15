Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Makes New $70,000 Investment in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 760 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRH. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in CRH by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 245,889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,010,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Howard Bailey Securities LLC purchased a new position in CRH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in CRH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,335,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CRH by 303.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 134,852 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,520,000 after acquiring an additional 101,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compound Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRH in the fourth quarter worth $435,000. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRH opened at $108.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $73.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.51. CRH plc has a 52-week low of $71.18 and a 52-week high of $108.39.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CRH from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on CRH in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CRH from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of CRH from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.75.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

