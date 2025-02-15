Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Sells 777 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lessened its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 777 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in PayPal were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in PayPal by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,886 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in PayPal by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 11,515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PayPal by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PYPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of PayPal from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.52.

PayPal Stock Up 1.8 %

PYPL opened at $77.97 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.97 and a twelve month high of $93.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.01. The company has a market cap of $77.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.44.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.