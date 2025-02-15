Comparing Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) & Sundance Energy Australia (OTCMKTS:SDCJF)

Sundance Energy Australia (OTCMKTS:SDCJF – Get Free Report) and Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Sundance Energy Australia and Chord Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sundance Energy Australia 0 0 0 0 0.00 Chord Energy 0 3 10 1 2.86

Chord Energy has a consensus target price of $173.08, suggesting a potential upside of 56.02%. Given Chord Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Chord Energy is more favorable than Sundance Energy Australia.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

97.8% of Chord Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Chord Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Sundance Energy Australia and Chord Energy”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sundance Energy Australia $164.93 million 0.06 -$28.14 million N/A N/A Chord Energy $3.90 billion 1.74 $1.02 billion $19.42 5.71

Chord Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Sundance Energy Australia.

Profitability

This table compares Sundance Energy Australia and Chord Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sundance Energy Australia 24.02% 13.45% 6.16% Chord Energy 19.74% 12.88% 8.91%

Volatility & Risk

Sundance Energy Australia has a beta of 3.96, indicating that its share price is 296% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chord Energy has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Chord Energy beats Sundance Energy Australia on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sundance Energy Australia

Sundance Energy Australia Limited operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. Its exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

About Chord Energy

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities. The company was formerly known as Oasis Petroleum Inc. and changed its name to Chord Energy Corporation in July 2022. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

