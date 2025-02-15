Compass Financial Group INC SD Has $1.86 Million Stock Position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Compass Financial Group INC SD raised its holdings in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Free Report) by 118.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,522 shares during the period. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Compass Financial Group INC SD’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Compass Financial Group INC SD owned about 0.92% of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $278,000.

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHJ opened at $24.47 on Friday. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.84 and a 52 week high of $24.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.53.

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with short-term maturities of 1-5 years. SCHJ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

