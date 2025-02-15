Compass Financial Group INC SD Has $34.99 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Compass Financial Group INC SD increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 6.6% of Compass Financial Group INC SD’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Compass Financial Group INC SD’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $34,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 32.0% in the third quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 204.9% during the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $301.84 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $244.57 and a 1-year high of $302.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $296.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.82.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.