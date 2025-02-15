Compass Financial Group INC SD Has $662,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Compass Financial Group INC SD lowered its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. Creative Planning increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 634,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,362,000 after buying an additional 101,804 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 58,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 9,061 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bar Harbor Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 63,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,063,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VCSH stock opened at $78.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.50. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $76.27 and a 12 month high of $79.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.2813 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

