Compass Financial Group INC SD Sells 40 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Compass Financial Group INC SD decreased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Compass Financial Group INC SD’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Compass Financial Group INC SD’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,071.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 494.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

VUG opened at $427.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $418.51 and a 200-day moving average of $395.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $321.29 and a 1-year high of $428.69.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.