COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.60.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on COMPASS Pathways from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $22.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Get COMPASS Pathways alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CMPS

COMPASS Pathways Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On COMPASS Pathways

NASDAQ:CMPS opened at $4.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 8.91 and a current ratio of 8.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.10 and a 200 day moving average of $5.49. COMPASS Pathways has a 52-week low of $3.16 and a 52-week high of $12.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in COMPASS Pathways in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Simplify Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in COMPASS Pathways during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 46.19% of the company’s stock.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile

(Get Free Report

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for COMPASS Pathways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPASS Pathways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.