Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMDXF) Short Interest Update

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMDXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 158,700 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the January 15th total of 200,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Computer Modelling Group Stock Performance

Shares of CMDXF stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.14. The company had a trading volume of 37,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,142. Computer Modelling Group has a one year low of $6.14 and a one year high of $10.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.18.

Get Computer Modelling Group alerts:

About Computer Modelling Group

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a software and consulting technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation and seismic interpretation software and related services. The company offers CMOST-AI, an optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and impartial data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary, secondary, and tertiary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Modelling Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Modelling Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.