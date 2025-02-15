Computershare Limited (CPU) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.45 on March 18th

Computershare Limited (ASX:CPU – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 12th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share on Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 17th. This is a boost from Computershare’s previous interim dividend of $0.40.
Computershare Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.05, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.68.
Computershare Company Profile
