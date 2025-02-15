Computershare Limited (CPU) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.45 on March 18th

Computershare Limited (ASX:CPU – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 12th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share on Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 17th. This is a boost from Computershare’s previous interim dividend of $0.40.

Computershare Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.05, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.68.

Computershare Company Profile

Computershare Limited provides issuer, employee share plans and voucher, business, communication and utilities, technology, and mortgage and property rental services. The company offers issuer services that include register maintenance, corporate actions, stakeholder relationship management, corporate governance, and related services; mortgage services and property rental, including tenancy bond protection services; and employee share plans and voucher services comprising administration and related services for employee share and option plans, and childcare voucher administration services.

