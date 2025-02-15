Constant Guidance Financial LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Constant Guidance Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Constant Guidance Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI opened at $301.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $296.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.82. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $244.57 and a 12 month high of $302.95.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

