Copa Holdings, S.A. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.61 (NYSE:CPA)

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 14th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 1.61 per share by the transportation company on Friday, March 14th. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.

Copa has a payout ratio of 37.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Copa to earn $15.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.1%.

Shares of Copa stock opened at $97.71 on Friday. Copa has a fifty-two week low of $80.01 and a fifty-two week high of $114.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.15. Copa had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 18.20%. Analysts anticipate that Copa will post 14.41 earnings per share for the current year.

CPA has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Copa from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com lowered Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Copa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.29.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 375 daily scheduled flights to 82 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 106 aircraft comprising 76 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft, 29 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft, and one Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter.

