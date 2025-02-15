Covenant Asset Management LLC Acquires 217 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,868 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UBER. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,468,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 395.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $277,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 34.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 195,163 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $14,668,000 after buying an additional 49,491 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $114.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 27,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $2,025,162.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,821,368.10. This trade represents a 20.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $79.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.84 and a 1-year high of $87.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

