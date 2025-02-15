Covenant Asset Management LLC Sells 867 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Covenant Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 867 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $1,422,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,057 shares in the company, valued at $161,192.50. This represents a 89.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $155.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $279.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $151.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $135.37 and a 52-week high of $167.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.45 EPS. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 67.08%.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.